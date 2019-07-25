SC Collegium Recommends 20 Names for Appointment as Judges of High Courts

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended to the Centre names of 20 advocates for their appointment as judges of the high courts of Calcutta, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

According to the resolutions uploaded on the apex court website, the Collegium headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi considered 35 names for their appointment as judges of these high courts.

Out of these 35 names, the Collegium, also comprising justices SA Bobde and NV Ramana recommended 20 names for appointment as judges of these high courts.

It remitted 12 names back to the respective high courts and deferred the consideration on three other names.

"On the basis of interaction, the material on record and having regard to all relevant factors, the Collegium is of the considered view that (1) Jaytosh Majumdar, (2) Amitesh Banerjee, (3) Raja Basu Chowdhury, (4) Lapita Banerji and (5) Sakya Sen are suitable for being appointed as Judges of the Calcutta High Court," the resolution said.

Besides this, the Collegium recommended the name of Kausik Chanda for appointment as a judge of the Calcutta High Court.

It recommends names of Mahendra Goyal and Farzand Ali for appointment as judges of the Rajasthan High Court.

For Punjab and Haryana High court, the Collegium recommend names of Jasgurpreet Singh Puri, Suvir Sehgal, Girish Agnihotri, Alka Sarin and Kamal Sehgal for appointment as judges there.

It recommended the names of R Raghunandan Rao, Battu Devanand, D Ramesh and N Jayasurya for being appointed as judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

For Telangana High Court, it recommended names of T Vinod Kumar, A Abhishek Reddy and K Lakshman, the resolution said.