SC Collegium Recommends 5 New Judges for Elevation to Top Court
1-MIN READ

SC Collegium Recommends 5 New Judges for Elevation to Top Court

By: News Desk

Edited By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: December 13, 2022, 21:03 IST

New Delhi, India

Supreme Court of India (Photo: ANI/File)

Supreme Court of India (Photo: ANI/File)

This is the first meeting after the appointment of Justice Dipankar Dutta taking oath as a Supreme Court judge

The Second Collegium meeting under 50th Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Monday recommended five new judges for elevation to the Supreme Court.

Names of Rajasthan High Court Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal, Patna High Court Chief Justice Sanjay Karol, Manipur High Court Chief Justice P.V. Sanjay Kumar, Patna High Court Judge Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Allahabad High Court Judge Justice Manoj Misra have been recommended.

This is the first meeting after the appointment of Justice Dipankar Dutta taking oath as a Supreme Court judge.

first published:December 13, 2022, 20:54 IST
last updated:December 13, 2022, 21:03 IST