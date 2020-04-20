SC Collegium Recommends Elevation of 5 Judicial Officers as Judges of Karnataka HC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium on Monday recommended to the government the elevation of five judicial officers as judges of Karnataka High Court. They are Shivashankar Amarannavar, M Ganeshaiah Uma, Vedavyasachar Srishananda, Hanchate Sanjeevkumar and Padmaraj Nemachandra Desai.

In a series of decisions, the Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, also approved the proposal for appointment of three additional judges of the Calcutta High Court -- Justices Bibek Chaudhuri, Subhasis Dasgupta, and Suvra Ghosh -- as permanent judges of the high court.

The Collegium also put a stamp of approval on the proposal for elevation of the three advocates as judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court -- Boppudi Krishna Mohan, K Suresh Reddy and K Lalitha Kumari.

It has also approved the proposal for elevation of advocate B Vijaysen Reddy as judge of the Telangana High Court.

Apart from Bobde, Justices NV Ramana, Arun Mishra, RF Nariman and R Banumathi are part of the new five-judge Collegium.

