SC Collegium Recommends Elevation of Bombay HC Chief Justice Dipankar Datta as Judge of Apex Court

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended elevation of Chief Justice of Bombay High Court, Justice Dipankar Datta, as a judge of the apex court. According to a statement uploaded on the top court’s website, a meeting of the Collegium headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit was held on Monday.

“The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on September 26, 2022 has recommended elevation of Mr Justice Dipankar Datta, Chief Justice of Bombay High Court (PHC: Calcutta), as judge of the Supreme Court,” the statement said.

Justice Datta was elevated to the bench of the Calcutta High Court as a permanent judge on June 22, 2006. He was elevated as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court on April 28, 2020.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here