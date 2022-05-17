SC Collegium Recommends Elevation of Five Judges as Chief Justices of Various HCs

The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana Tuesday recommended the elevation of five Judges as Chief Justices of various High Courts. The Collegium in a meeting held today took the decision and the resolution was uploaded on the apex court website.

The names recommended for elevation are — Justices Vipin Sanghi (from Delhi HC to Uttarakhand HC ), Amjad A Sayed (from Bombay HC to Himachal Pradesh HC ), S S Shinde (from Bombay HC to Rajasthan HC), Rashmin M Chhaya (from Gujarat HC to Gauhati HC) and Ujjal Bhuyan who is presently judge in Telangana HC will be elevated as Chief justice there.

Besides this, the Collegium has also recommended the transfer of Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, Chief Justice, Telangana High Court to Delhi High Court. Besides Ramana, Justices U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar are part of the three-member Collegium which takes decisions concerning the high court judges.

