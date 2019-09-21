SC Collegium Recommends Gujarat HC Judge as Chief Justice of Tripura High Court

Agartala: The Supreme Court Collegium led by Chief Justice has recommended to the government to appoint Gujarat High judge Justice AA Kureshi as the Chief Justice of Tripura High Court, a top high court official said on Saturday.

"Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi earlier this month has recommended to the central government to appoint Justice AA Kureshi as the Chief Justice of Tripura High Court. Necessary notifications from the union government yet to notify," a top Tripura High Court official told IANS.

The official on condition of anonymity and referring the separate recommendations of the apex court Collegium said that the incumbent Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court Sanjay Karol has been transferred to Jharkhand High Court as Chief Justice.

The office of the Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court has been lying vacant for quite some time.

The Supreme Court Collegium comprising Chief Justice and Justices SA Bobde and NV Ramana in its resolution in May had recommended to the government to appoint Justice Kureshi, a senior most judge of Gujarat High Court, as the Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court.

The official quoting the resolution of the Supreme Court Collegium said that recommendation sent to the Government has been referred back to the Chief Justice of India vide two communications dated August 23 and August 27 along with accompanying material.

"These communications and material received from the Department of Justice have been placed before this Collegium. On reconsideration and after taking into account the two communications and the accompanying material, the Collegium resolves to reiterate its earlier recommendation (May 10) with the modification that Justice A.A. Kureshi be appointed as Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court."

"The resolution of the Supreme Court Collegium does not disclose any reason for the sudden change of the proposal of the highest recommending body,a the official added.

He also said that one post of Judge of Tripura High Court has been lying vacant for two-and-a-half year (since March 2017) after the retirement of Justice Swapan Chandra Das.

Along with Tripura, separate High Courts were also set up in Manipur and Meghalaya in 2013.

