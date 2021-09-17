SC Collegium Recommends Names to Centre for Appointment, Transfer of HC Judges

The Supreme Court collegium on Friday has recommended names to the Centre for appointment and transfer of chief justices of different high courts across the country, sources told PTI. The three-member collegium headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana has recommended eight names for appointing them and transfer of four chief justices to different high courts.

Besides the CJI, the three-member collegium which deals with appointment in high courts includes Justices U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar. They have also decided to recommend transfer of 27 other high court judges to other high courts, sources said.

“The decision on major reshuffle and appointment of chief justices in high courts have taken place following marathon meetings," a reliable source told PTI, adding that meetings in this regard took place on Thursday and today. The collegium decisions, containing the names and details of the judges, are yet to be uploaded on the apex court’s website, the source said.

(With PTI inputs)

