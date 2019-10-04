SC Collegium Rejects Govt's Objection, Recommends Elevation of 4 Advocates as Karnataka HC Judges

New Delhi: Rejecting the government's objection to the elevation of four advocates, the Supreme Court Collegium has recommended their names for appointment as judges of the Karnataka High Court.

Referring to Intelligence Bureau reports, the Collegium, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, said IB in its report has recorded that they enjoy good "personal and professional" image and nothing adverse came to notice against their integrity.

The advocates who names have been recommended are Savanur Vishwajith Shetty, Maralur Indrakumar Arun, Mohammed Ghouse Shukure Kamal, and Engalaguppe Seetharamaiah Indiresh.

Shetty's name was sent back by the Department of Justice to the Collegium for reconsideration with the observations, "There is a complaint against Shri Savanur Vishwajith Shetty that he is having nexus with underworld and land mafia which indulged in extortion."

The Collegium, however, said it has perused the complaint levelling allegations against him which have not been verified at any level at any point of time.

"Besides, all the consultee - judges have found him suitable for elevation. In view of above, the Collegium is inclined to take the view that the allegations in the complaint dated Nil on the basis of which his name has been sent back for reconsideration are not tenable," the Collegium, also comprising justices S A Bobde and N V Ramana, said.

The Department of Justice had sent back Arun's name to the Collegium for reconsideration with the following observations," There is a complaint against Maralur Indrakumar Arun stating that he does not have a clean and transparent professional career and indulges in corrupt practices".

With regard to Kamal's recommendation, his name was sent back by the Department of Justice to the Collegium for reconsideration with the following observation, "Mohammed Ghouse Shukure Kamal has limited practice in the High Court".

The Department of Justice had sent back Indiresh's name to the Collegium for reconsideration on the ground that he is one of the parties to disputes in High Court.

The Collegium has also recommended names of eight advocates — Neranahalli Srinivasan Sanjay Gowda, Mulimani Jyoti, Rangaswamy Nataraj, Nagendra Ramachandra Naik, Chandangoudar Hemant, Ravi Venkappa Hosmani, Pradeep Singh Yerur, and Maheshan Nagaprasanna — to be appointed as judges of the Karnataka High Court.

Their inter se seniority be fixed as per the existing practice, the Collegium said.

"Having regard to acute shortage of Judges in Karnataka High Court it would be appropriate if the above proposal is processed expeditiously," it said.

In a separate resolution, the Collegium has also recommended elevation of a judicial officer, Bibhu Prasad Routray, and advocate Sanjeeb Kumar Panigrahi as judge of the Orissa High Court.

