English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SC Considers UIDAI PowerPoint Presentation in Holding Aadhaar Scheme Safe
Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey had on March 22 got a unique opportunity to make a power-point presentation in the apex court to defend the government's ambitious scheme.
The Supreme Court of India. (News18 Creative)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Supreme Court, which Wednesday declared the Centre's flagship Aadhaar scheme as constitutionally valid, has extensively relied up on a power-point presentation made by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey to conclude that the scheme was safe.
Bhushan had on March 22 got a unique opportunity to make a power-point presentation in the apex court to defend the government's ambitious scheme.
The bench said the Centre and the UIDAI had "rightly pointed out" that there were sufficient safeguard mechanisms for data protection.
"After going through the Aadhaar structure, as demonstrated by the respondents in the power-point presentation from the provisions of the Aadhaar Act and the machinery which the Authority has created for data protection, we are of the view that it is very difficult to create profile of a person simply on the basis of biometric and demographic information stored in CIDR.
"Insofar as authentication is concerned, the respondents rightly pointed out that there are sufficient safeguard mechanisms," Justice A K Sikri, who penned the majority judgement on behalf of Chief justice Dipak Misra and Justice A M Khanwilkar, said.
The court said on the basis of the presentation given by the CEO of UIDAI, and the arguments of both the sides, including the questions put by the petitioners to the UIDAI CEO, and the answers to them, it has come to the conclusion that minimal possible data, demographic and biometric, is obtained from the Aadhaar holders.
The bench also noted that there were sufficient security technologies for round-the-clock monitoring, data leak prevention so that "the authentication process is not exposed to the internet world".
"To recapitulate, it was specifically submitted that there was security technologies in place (slide 28 of Pandey's presentation), 24/7 security monitoring, data leak prevention, vulnerability management programme and independent audits (slide 29) as well as the Authority's defence mechanism (slide 30)," the bench said.
Pandey, a 1984-batch IAS officer of Maharashtra cadre heading UIDAI since 2010, had allayed concerns about data security and said the Aadhaar data was protected by a 2048-bit encryption and "once biometrics comes to us, it will never go away".
Making use of two projectors in the courtroom, he had claimed that breaking the Aadhaar encryption may take "more than the age of the universe for the fastest computer on earth".
Bhushan had on March 22 got a unique opportunity to make a power-point presentation in the apex court to defend the government's ambitious scheme.
The bench said the Centre and the UIDAI had "rightly pointed out" that there were sufficient safeguard mechanisms for data protection.
"After going through the Aadhaar structure, as demonstrated by the respondents in the power-point presentation from the provisions of the Aadhaar Act and the machinery which the Authority has created for data protection, we are of the view that it is very difficult to create profile of a person simply on the basis of biometric and demographic information stored in CIDR.
"Insofar as authentication is concerned, the respondents rightly pointed out that there are sufficient safeguard mechanisms," Justice A K Sikri, who penned the majority judgement on behalf of Chief justice Dipak Misra and Justice A M Khanwilkar, said.
The court said on the basis of the presentation given by the CEO of UIDAI, and the arguments of both the sides, including the questions put by the petitioners to the UIDAI CEO, and the answers to them, it has come to the conclusion that minimal possible data, demographic and biometric, is obtained from the Aadhaar holders.
The bench also noted that there were sufficient security technologies for round-the-clock monitoring, data leak prevention so that "the authentication process is not exposed to the internet world".
"To recapitulate, it was specifically submitted that there was security technologies in place (slide 28 of Pandey's presentation), 24/7 security monitoring, data leak prevention, vulnerability management programme and independent audits (slide 29) as well as the Authority's defence mechanism (slide 30)," the bench said.
Pandey, a 1984-batch IAS officer of Maharashtra cadre heading UIDAI since 2010, had allayed concerns about data security and said the Aadhaar data was protected by a 2048-bit encryption and "once biometrics comes to us, it will never go away".
Making use of two projectors in the courtroom, he had claimed that breaking the Aadhaar encryption may take "more than the age of the universe for the fastest computer on earth".
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
-
Tuesday 25 September , 2018
Manual Scavengers Refuse To Take Shit Anymore
-
Tuesday 25 September , 2018
Rising Petrol Prices: OPEC's Negative Demand Outlook Not Helping
Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
Tuesday 25 September , 2018 Manual Scavengers Refuse To Take Shit Anymore
Tuesday 25 September , 2018 Rising Petrol Prices: OPEC's Negative Demand Outlook Not Helping
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Abhishek Bachchan Hits Out at Man Who Asked Him to Open a Vada Pav Stall
- Ajay Devgn's Fan Asks Kajol to Leave Him; Here is How the Actress Responded
- I Was Raped at 16, Kept Silent: Padma Lakshmi Recounts Horror Story
- Ruk Ruk Ruk: Watch Kajol Recreate Tabu’s Iconic 90s Song for Helicoper Eela
- Not Just Leaking Kajol's 'Fake' Number, Here are Other Times Ajay Devgn Has 'Pranked' People in Bollywood
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...