Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

SC Declines Plea Seeking Safety Guidelines for Children under Hindu Adoption And Maintenance Act

Advocate Abhishek Jebaraj, appearing for the petitioner said, directions need to be issued for the safety of children adopted under the HAMA or the children could be used in human trafficking.

PTI

Updated:July 1, 2019, 6:41 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
SC Declines Plea Seeking Safety Guidelines for Children under Hindu Adoption And Maintenance Act
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail
Loading...

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking guidelines for the safety of children adopted under the Hindu Adoption and Maintenance Act (HAMA) and said that it would amount to legislation.

The top court observed that in some religious beliefs when a man cannot have a child he goes for adoption so as to ensure proper last rites.

A bench of Justices SA Bobde and BR Gavai said that it cannot entertain the plea for framing of guidelines as it would amount to legislating.

Advocate Abhishek Jebaraj, appearing for the petitioner, 'Families of Joy Foundation', a non-profit organisation, said that protection granted under the Juvenile Justice Act needs to be extended to adoptions under the Hindu Adoption and Maintenance Act, 1956.

He said directions need to be issued for the safety of children adopted under the HAMA or the children could be used in human trafficking.

Jebaraj said that under HAMA the requirements are very simple and by a registered deed between two parties adoption takes place.

The bench then asked the counsel to explain as to what is wrong with the adoption mechanism.

He said there are no background checks on adoptive parents like financial condition, physical condition, no report on condition of the child, no medical report on the child, no counselling, no complaint mechanism and no follow up.

The bench said, "We cannot interfere in existing adoption mechanism. If you are saying that this mechanism could encourage human trafficking, then there are courts or appropriate forums, which could deal with the issue. We do not see any wrong in it. Framing of guidelines would amount to legislation which we cannot do".

Jebaraj told the court that under the Juvenile Justice Act, no male can adopt a girl child but under HAMA a 70-year-old man can adopt a five-year-old girl.

"There are some religious ethos under which if a man finds that he cannot have a child, then he can go for adoption to have his heir, who could perform his last rites," the bench said and dismissed the plea.

The petition also sought guidelines to ensure checks and balance under HAMA, if protection granted under the Juvenile Justice Act is not extended.

It said that procedure for adoption under the Juvenile Justice Act is monitored by the state and regulated and streamlined by the authority defined under the JJ Act, the procedure for adoption under HAMA is lax, having no guidelines or oversight provisions.

"This has resulted in the creation of an extremely perilous environment for the adoption of children, even enabling child traffickers to develop a modus operandi of unethical, illegal and dangerous adoptions that are entirely unregulated," the plea said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram