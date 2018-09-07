GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Supreme Court Declines to Stay SC/ST Act Amendment, Says 'Can't Decide Without Hearing Govt'

The Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Bill rules out any provision for anticipatory bail for a person accused of atrocities against SC/STs, notwithstanding any court order.

News18.com

Updated:September 7, 2018, 2:09 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Loading...
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to stay the SC/ST Act amendment bill, saying that the court cannot decide on the matter without hearing the government. Issuing a notice to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government, the apex court posted the matter for hearing after six weeks.

A court was hearing a bunch of PILs that dubbed the recent amendments in the SC/ST Act as unconstitutional​.

The Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Bill, which was passed by the Rajya Sabha by a voice vote, had got the nod of the Lok Sabha on August 6.

The bill rules out any provision for anticipatory bail for a person accused of atrocities against SC/STs, notwithstanding any court order. It provides that no preliminary inquiry will be required for registering a criminal case and an arrest under this law would not be subject to any approval.

The legislation also provides that no preliminary enquiry will be required for registering a criminal case and an arrest under this law would not be subject to any approval.


Related Stories

| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

News18 iReel Awards: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Won the Best Actor Award (Drama)

News18 iReel Awards: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Won the Best Actor Award (Drama)

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...