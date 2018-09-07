Supreme Court Declines to Stay SC/ST Act Amendment, Says 'Can't Decide Without Hearing Govt'

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to stay the SC/ST Act amendment bill, saying that the court cannot decide on the matter without hearing the government. Issuing a notice to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government, the apex court posted the matter for hearing after six weeks.A court was hearing a bunch of PILs that dubbed the recent amendments in the SC/ST Act as unconstitutional​.The Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Bill, which was passed by the Rajya Sabha by a voice vote, had got the nod of the Lok Sabha on August 6.The bill rules out any provision for anticipatory bail for a person accused of atrocities against SC/STs, notwithstanding any court order. It provides that no preliminary inquiry will be required for registering a criminal case and an arrest under this law would not be subject to any approval.The legislation also provides that no preliminary enquiry will be required for registering a criminal case and an arrest under this law would not be subject to any approval.