1-min read

SC Defers Hearing on Separate Executions in Nirbhaya Case

Pawan Kumar Gupta is the only convict who has not yet fied a curative petition, the last legal remedy available to a person which is decided in-chamber.

PTI

Updated:February 13, 2020, 1:31 PM IST
SC Defers Hearing on Separate Executions in Nirbhaya Case
A file photo of the Supreme Court.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday deferred the Centre’s plea seeking separate executions of the Nirabhaya rape convicts.

A bench of Justices comprises R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan, and A S Bopanna further said that it is deferring the case until 2 pm Friday. The bench also appointed senior advocate Anjana Prakash as amicus curiae to represent one of the convicts, Pawan Kumar Gupta.

The Apex Court’s decision to defer the hearing comes in wake of a trial court order on Wednesday, which directed the District Legal Services Authority to provide Gupta’s father with a list of its empanelled advocates to choose from to represent the convict.

Interestingly, Gupta is the only convict who has not yet fied a curative petition, the last legal remedy available to a person which is decided in-chamber. Gupta also has the option of filing a mercy plea against the death sentence.

