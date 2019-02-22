LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
SC Directs Govts and Police Chiefs of 11 States to Take 'Prompt' Action to Prevent Attacks on Kashmiris

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi also directed that police officers, who were earlier appointed as nodal officers to deal with incidents of mob lynching, would be now responsible to deal with cases of alleged assault on Kashmiris.

PTI

Updated:February 22, 2019, 11:43 AM IST
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday directed chief secretaries and DGPs of 11 states to take "prompt" and necessary action to prevent incidents of threat, assault and social boycott of Kashmiris in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack.

The bench asked the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to give wide publicity to nodal officers so that they can be approached by those facing such incidents.

"The chief secretaries, the DGPs and the Delhi Police Commissioner are directed to take prompt and necessary action to prevent incidents of threat, assault, social boycott etc. against Kashmiris and other minorities," the bench also comprising Justice Sanjiv Khanna said.
