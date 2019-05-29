English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Pay Attention to Your Constituency': On Karti Chidambaram's Petition, SC Hands Out Advice
A vacation bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Aniruddha Bose rejected Karti's plea and asked him to 'pay attention to his constituency'.
File photo of Karti Chidambaram.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday dismissed a plea of Congress MP Karti Chidambaram seeking return of Rs 10 crore which he had deposited with the court's registry for travelling abroad.
Karti Chidambaram is facing criminal cases being probed by CBI and ED. A vacation bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Aniruddha Bose rejected Karti's plea and said, "Pay attention to your constituency."
The bench was hearing Karti's plea in which he had sought return of Rs 10 crore deposited earlier by him in the apex court's registry, claiming he had taken the money on loan and was paying interest on it.
Karti Chidambaram is facing criminal cases being probed by CBI and ED. A vacation bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Aniruddha Bose rejected Karti's plea and said, "Pay attention to your constituency."
The bench was hearing Karti's plea in which he had sought return of Rs 10 crore deposited earlier by him in the apex court's registry, claiming he had taken the money on loan and was paying interest on it.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PM Modi's Advice To Newly-Elected MPs, "Shun VIP Culture"
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Facebook Deleted Over 2 Billion Fake Accounts In Three Months
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
6-yr-old Girl Forced To Beg To Help Ailing Mother
PM Modi's Advice To Newly-Elected MPs, "Shun VIP Culture"
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Facebook Deleted Over 2 Billion Fake Accounts In Three Months
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 6-yr-old Girl Forced To Beg To Help Ailing Mother
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Have Your Ever Bought a Phone Even Before Its Launch? Someone Just Got a Moto Z4 From Amazon
- An Uncomfortable Malaika Arora Makes Quick Exit From Mall After Getting Mobbed by Male Fans
- JCB Meme: Here's Everything You Need to Know About the Company Trending as #JCBKiKhudayi
- After The Phantom Taps, OnePlus 7 Pro Users Are Complaining About a New Voice Call Issue
- JCB is 'Truly Humbled' After Desis Make #JCBKiKhudayi Memes Viral
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results