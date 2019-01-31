LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
SC Dismisses PIL Against Appointment of Former CBI Special Director Asthana as DG Civil Aviation Security

PTI

Updated:January 31, 2019, 11:28 AM IST
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday dismissed a PIL challenging the appointment of former CBI special director Rakesh Asthana as director general of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi refused to entertain the plea filed by lawyer M L Sharma challenging Asthana's appointment in BCAS.

The Delhi High Court on January 11 had refused to quash the FIR lodged against Asthana on bribery allegations and set a 10-week deadline to complete the investigation.

The government on January 18, however, appointed Asthana as director of BCAS, India's regulatory authority for civil aviation security.

