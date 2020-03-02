Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

SC Dismisses PIL Seeking Direction on Organ Donation by 4 Death Row Convicts in Nirbhaya Case

When the counsel for petitioner -- Justice (Retd) Michael F Saldanna, former judge of the Bombay High Court -- continued with the submission, the bench said the petition by a former judge was "misconceived".

PTI

Updated:March 2, 2020, 6:35 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
SC Dismisses PIL Seeking Direction on Organ Donation by 4 Death Row Convicts in Nirbhaya Case
A file photo of the Supreme Court.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday dismissed the petition filed by a former high court judge seeking a direction to Tihar jail authorities here to give an option to four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case to offer their bodies for medical research and donate their organs.

"By way of PIL you can't seek seek such direction. If they (convicts) want to do it they can express such things by themselves or through their family members," said a bench comprising Justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna.

When the counsel for petitioner -- Justice (Retd) Michael F Saldanna, former judge of the Bombay High Court -- continued with the submission, the bench said the petition by a former judge was "misconceived".

"To execute a person is the saddest part for the family. You (petitioner) want their body to cut into pieces," the bench said, adding that "have some human approach."

"Organ donation has to be voluntary," it further said.

The petitioner had asked the apex court to consider the "desirability of making it as a condition precedent in the case of all executions".

The four death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya case are -- Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Kumar Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar (31).

On December 16, 2012, a 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as ''Nirbhaya'' (fearless), was gang raped and savagely assaulted in a moving bus in South Delhi. She died after a fortnight.

Six people, including the four convicts and a juvenile, were named as accused. Ram Singh, the sixth accused, allegedly committed suicide in Tihar jail days after the trial began in the case.

The juvenile was released in 2015 after spending three years in a correctional home.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram