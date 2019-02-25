LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
SC Dismisses PIL Seeking Probe into Alleged Conspiracy Behind Pulwama Terror Attack

The PIL submitted that nearly 370 kgs of RDX was used in the terror attack and it required a thorough probe.

PTI

Updated:February 25, 2019, 11:55 AM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday dismissed a plea seeking probe into alleged larger conspiracy behind the February 14 Pulwama terror attack.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna was hearing a PIL filed by lawyer Vineet Dhanda, seeking probe into an alleged larger conspiracy in the attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

The PIL submitted that nearly 370 kgs of RDX was used in the terror attack and it required a thorough probe.
