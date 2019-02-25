English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SC Dismisses PIL Seeking Probe into Alleged Conspiracy Behind Pulwama Terror Attack
The PIL submitted that nearly 370 kgs of RDX was used in the terror attack and it required a thorough probe.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday dismissed a plea seeking probe into alleged larger conspiracy behind the February 14 Pulwama terror attack.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna was hearing a PIL filed by lawyer Vineet Dhanda, seeking probe into an alleged larger conspiracy in the attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.
