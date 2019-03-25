LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
SC Dismisses Plea Seeking Ban on Roadshows, Bike Rallies During Polls

The petitioner, a former Director General of Police of Uttar Pradesh, was seeking a ban on roadshows and bike rallies on grounds that it would be violate the Election Commission guidelines as it would cause environmental damage.

Updated:March 25, 2019, 11:56 AM IST
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea filed by a former DGP of Uttar Pradesh seeking a direction to the Election Commission of India to ban roadshows and bike rallies during polls.

"We are not inclined to entertain this," a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepka Gupta told advocate Virag Gupta, who was appearing for petitioners Vikram Singh and Shaivika Agrawal.

Singh, a former Director General of Police of Uttar Pradesh, said in his petition that the roadshows and bike rallies violate EC's instructions and cause damage to the environment.
