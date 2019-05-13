Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

SC Dismisses Plea to Advance Poll Timing in Lok Sabha Election

A vacation bench comprising Justices Indira Banerjee and Sanjiv Khanna rejected the plea, saying the notified timings of voting are from 7 am to 6 pm and voters can cast vote in the morning also.

PTI

Updated:May 13, 2019, 12:35 PM IST
SC Dismisses Plea to Advance Poll Timing in Lok Sabha Election
The Supreme Court of India. (News18 Creative)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking a direction to the Election Commission to advance poll timings to 5:30 am from 7 am for the seventh phase of Lok Sabha polls in view of searing heat and the month of Ramzan.

A vacation bench comprising Justices Indira Banerjee and Sanjiv Khanna rejected the plea, saying the notified timings of voting are from 7 am to 6 pm and voters can cast vote in the morning also.

"The timings are for 7 am to 6 pm. People can come in the morning to cast their votes. They (EC) will face logistical problem (if timings are preponed)," the bench told advocate Mohammad Nizamuddin Pasha who had filed the petition.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
