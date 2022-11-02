'Totally Misconceived': SC Junks Plea to Stop CJI-designate Justice Chandrachud from Taking Oath

The Supreme Court on Wednesday turned down a plea seeking to restrain the senior most judge, Justice D Y Chandrachud, from taking oath as the 50th Chief Justice of India on November 9.

During its hearing, the apex court said that the petition was “devoid of merit and was totally misconceived,” and therefore the bench did not see any reason to entertain it.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit decided to hear the petition at 12.45 pm when a lawyer mentioned the case for hearing on Thursday, according to PTI.

“Get the paper books for my brother and sister (Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Bela M Trivedi). We will list the matter at 12.45 pm today itself,” the CJI said. Justice Chandrachud, the CJI-designate, will take oath as the 50th Chief Justice of India on November 9.

With agency inputs

