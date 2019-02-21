LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

SC Displeased With Public Sparring Between BCCI-CoA Chief Vinod Rai, Member Diana Edulji

A bench comprising Justices S A Bobde and A M Sapre also said that they will appoint three more members to the Committee of Administrator (CoA) and the orders to this effect would be passed in chambers.

PTI

Updated:February 21, 2019, 3:26 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
SC Displeased With Public Sparring Between BCCI-CoA Chief Vinod Rai, Member Diana Edulji
File photo of BCCI logo. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday expressed displeasure over "pubic sparring" between Committee of Administrator (CoA) chief Vinod Rai and its member Diana Edulji over certain issues concerning BCCI and told them not to go public over their differences.

A bench comprising Justices S A Bobde and A M Sapre also said that they will appoint three more members to the CoA and the orders to this effect would be passed in chambers.

Earlier CoA had four members and after the resignation of historian Ramchandra Guha and banker Bikram Limaye only two members are now left in CoA.

"We have heard in newspaper reports that some sparring is going on between CoA members...tell them not to go public with their differences," the bench said, adding that it was partly aware of the issues concerning BCCI.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram