English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SC Displeased With Public Sparring Between BCCI-CoA Chief Vinod Rai, Member Diana Edulji
A bench comprising Justices S A Bobde and A M Sapre also said that they will appoint three more members to the Committee of Administrator (CoA) and the orders to this effect would be passed in chambers.
File photo of BCCI logo. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday expressed displeasure over "pubic sparring" between Committee of Administrator (CoA) chief Vinod Rai and its member Diana Edulji over certain issues concerning BCCI and told them not to go public over their differences.
A bench comprising Justices S A Bobde and A M Sapre also said that they will appoint three more members to the CoA and the orders to this effect would be passed in chambers.
Earlier CoA had four members and after the resignation of historian Ramchandra Guha and banker Bikram Limaye only two members are now left in CoA.
"We have heard in newspaper reports that some sparring is going on between CoA members...tell them not to go public with their differences," the bench said, adding that it was partly aware of the issues concerning BCCI.
A bench comprising Justices S A Bobde and A M Sapre also said that they will appoint three more members to the CoA and the orders to this effect would be passed in chambers.
Earlier CoA had four members and after the resignation of historian Ramchandra Guha and banker Bikram Limaye only two members are now left in CoA.
"We have heard in newspaper reports that some sparring is going on between CoA members...tell them not to go public with their differences," the bench said, adding that it was partly aware of the issues concerning BCCI.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Who Qualifies as a "Martyr" in the Wake of the Recent Pulwama Attacks?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Rafale Jets Display Air Prowess During Aero India Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Who Qualifies as a "Martyr" in the Wake of the Recent Pulwama Attacks?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Rafale Jets Display Air Prowess During Aero India Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Breakdancing Among New Sports to Be Included in 2024 Olympic Games
- Archana Puran Singh on Replacing Navjot Singh Sidhu on The Kapil Sharma Show: It's A possibility
- Fissures in BCCI on Sending Letter to ICC Urging Pakistan Ban from World Cup
- Kesari Trailer: Akshay Kumar Is Ready for the Battle of Saragarhi
- Man Kills Woman in Chennai After Spat Over Chicken Biryani
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results