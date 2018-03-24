English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SC Disposes of Plea Against Mandatory Submission of Aadhaar for 'Tatkal' Passport
The court disposed of the petition of lawyer Vrinda Grover who was denied a tatkal passport for her travel to Bangladesh to attend a conference as she had failed to submit her Aadhaar details.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court today disposed off a plea of an activist lawyer who was denied 'tatkal' passport on the ground of non-submission of Aadhaar, saying the issue has been settled as the government will now not seek the biometric identifier till the constitution bench decides the pleas against the scheme.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud disposed of the petition of lawyer Vrinda Grover who was denied a tatkal passport for her travel to Bangladesh to attend a conference as she had failed to submit her Aadhaar details.
"We are of the considered opinion that the issue raised in the instant petition shall be considered by the Constitution Bench while dealing with the issue pertaining to Aadhaar and, therefore, we are not inclined to keep this matter pending.
"Be it noted, the grievance of the petitioner has already been dealt with by the Constitution Bench. ...the writ petition stands disposed off," the bench said.
In the last hearing, counsel for Grover had told the bench that denial of 'tatkal' passport for want of Aadhaar was a blatant violation of the apex court's interim order, as the authorities were insisting on Aadhaar even before the then deadline of March 31.
A five-judge constitution bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AK Sikri, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan, while hearing a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Aadhaar, had indefinitely extended the March 31 deadline it had set through its interim order on December 15 last year to link services to possession of the unique identity number.
The apex court had March 13 extended the March 31 deadline for linking Aadhaar to bank accounts and mobile phones and ordered that except for disbursing subsidies, the Centre and states cannot insist on Aadhaar for any service, including issuance of passports. The extension will be in place till the court delivers its final judgment.
Also Watch
A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud disposed of the petition of lawyer Vrinda Grover who was denied a tatkal passport for her travel to Bangladesh to attend a conference as she had failed to submit her Aadhaar details.
"We are of the considered opinion that the issue raised in the instant petition shall be considered by the Constitution Bench while dealing with the issue pertaining to Aadhaar and, therefore, we are not inclined to keep this matter pending.
"Be it noted, the grievance of the petitioner has already been dealt with by the Constitution Bench. ...the writ petition stands disposed off," the bench said.
In the last hearing, counsel for Grover had told the bench that denial of 'tatkal' passport for want of Aadhaar was a blatant violation of the apex court's interim order, as the authorities were insisting on Aadhaar even before the then deadline of March 31.
A five-judge constitution bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AK Sikri, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan, while hearing a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Aadhaar, had indefinitely extended the March 31 deadline it had set through its interim order on December 15 last year to link services to possession of the unique identity number.
The apex court had March 13 extended the March 31 deadline for linking Aadhaar to bank accounts and mobile phones and ordered that except for disbursing subsidies, the Centre and states cannot insist on Aadhaar for any service, including issuance of passports. The extension will be in place till the court delivers its final judgment.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
-
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
-
Wednesday 21 March , 2018
Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Wednesday 21 March , 2018 Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Elon Musk Deletes Facebook Pages of Tesla, SpaceX On a Twitter Challenge
- Hichki Review: Rani Mukerji Is In Solid Form In This Well-intentioned Film
- 3 Navratra Recipes that are Healthy and Sumptuous
- Maruti Suzuki Dzire Tour S CNG to be Launched at Rs 5.97 Lakh
- Shahid Thinks Mira Would Date This Bollywood Star If They Were Not Married