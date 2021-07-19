SC Disposes of Suo Moto Petition on UP Kanwar Yatra After Sanghs Call off Pilgrimage

After Kanwar unions decided to call off the pilgrimage in Uttar Pradesh amid Covid-19 this season, the Supreme Court on Monday disposed of the suo moto petition regarding the same.

The UP Government had filed an affidavit in this regard informing the court about the decision of various Kanwar Sanghs. The court was also informed that the age-old custom of ‘Jalabhishek’, considering religious sentiments, will be performed in a traditional manner locally adhering to the Covid-19 protocols and ensuring social distancing.

The Uttar Pradesh government had earlier instructed the administration to establish communication with the Kanwar associations so that the right decision can be taken regarding the organisation of the Yatra.

Meanwhile the state saw a downtrend in cases, and the daily Covid test positivity rate (TPR) — the number of positive cases against the total tests done — dropped to 0.02 percent, the lowest in the country.

