INDIA

1-MIN READ

SC Extends Protection to Journalist Amish Devgan From Coercive Action in Defamation Cases

Senior counsel Sidhharth Luthra and advocate Mrinal Bharti, appearing for Devgan, told the bench that pleadings in the matter should be completed.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: July 15, 2020, 1:35 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended the protection granted to TV news anchor Amish Devgan against any coercive action in connection with cases lodged over his alleged defamatory remark against Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti.

A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar asked the respondents, including the states where cases have been lodged and those who had filed complaints against Devgan, to file their counter affidavits on the plea and posted the matter for hearing on August 6.

