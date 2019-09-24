Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

SC Favours Policy to Regulate Social Media, Says Misuse of Technology Has Become Dangerous

The court observed that the government must step in to deal with the issue as courts could not frame a policy on the same.

News18.com

September 24, 2019, 1:01 PM IST
Image for representation.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it favoured a policy on social media, adding that misuse of the medium had become “very dangerous”.

“The government is the right authority as complex issues such as piracy are involved,” SC said.

During the hearing, which is still underway, Justice Deepak Gupta remarked "It is dangerous how some of these technologies work. I was thinking of giving up my smart phone and going back to feature phone.”

To this, SG Tushar Mehta responded: “It would be wise. Some of us already have."

