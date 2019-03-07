LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
SC Gives Govt 10 Days to Reveal Date for Meeting of Lokpal Selection Panel

News18.com

Updated:March 7, 2019, 12:15 PM IST
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday asked Attorney General K K Venugopal to inform it within 10 days about a possible date for meeting of the selection committee for appointment of Lokpal and its members.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi was informed by Venugopal that the search committee headed by former apex court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai has recommended three panels of names to the selection committee for appointment of chairperson, judicial and non-judicial members.

The AG told the bench, also comprising Justices S A Nazeer and Sanjiv Khanna, that he will ask the Secretary of the Department of Personnel and Training to ensure that the meeting of the prime minister-headed selection committee is convened as early as possible.

The top court also refused to pass directions to disclose names in the three panels.
