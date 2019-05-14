English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SC Grants Bail to BJP Activist Arrested for Sharing Mamata Meme, Asks Her to Submit Written Apology
The court, which had earlier granted conditional bail to Sharma, noted that the case was not just about the BJP activist’s fundamental right but also that of the other person.
File photo of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to BJP activist Priyanka Sharma who shared a morphed photograph of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, asking her to submit a written apology immediately.
The court, which had earlier granted conditional bail to Sharma, noted that the case was not just about the BJP activist’s fundamental right but also that of the other person. The SC also said the case in question was different as Sharma was a member of the BJP.
A BJP Yuva Morcha leader, Sharma allegedly shared on Facebook a photo in which Banerjee's face has been photoshopped on to actor Priyanka Chopra's picture from the MET Gala event in New York.
The incident had sparked outrage on social media, with #ISupportPriyankaSharma trending on Twitter.
Welcoming the decision, Sharma’s mother said she couldn’t express her happiness as the family awaited her return home.
