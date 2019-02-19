English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SC Grants Protection From Arrest to Ex-IPS Officer Bharati Ghosh in All Cases
Ghosh had moved the apex court seeking protection from arrest, saying the West Bengal government has registered 10 FIRs against her. The WB government, however, opposed her plea saying that there is clear evidence against her in the extortion case against her.
File photo of ex-IPS officer Bharati Ghosh.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday granted protection from arrest in all cases registered against former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh, who had recently joined the BJP.
A bench headed by Justice A K Sikri said no coercive action should be taken against her and posted the matter for further hearing after three weeks.
Ghosh had moved the apex court seeking protection from arrest, saying the West Bengal government has registered 10 FIRs against her.
She had said that apex court had already granted protection from arrest in seven cases but the state has registered three more FIRs against her.
The West Bengal government opposed the plea of Ghosh and said there are clear pieces of evidence against her and submitted a transcript of a conversation between Ghosh and her personal security officer.
