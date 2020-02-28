Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
2-min read

SC Grants Protection from Arrest to Hardik Patel in Patidar Stir Case, Raps Gujarat Police

The top court asked the Gujarat Police as to why it did not summon or issue notice to Patel for questioning in the case lodged against him in 2015.

PTI

Updated:February 28, 2020, 9:35 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
SC Grants Protection from Arrest to Hardik Patel in Patidar Stir Case, Raps Gujarat Police
File photo of Patidar leader Hardik Patel (PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday granted interim protection from arrest to Congress leader Hardik Patel in a case related to violence during the Patidar quota stir in 2015, as it rapped the Gujarat Police, saying it cannot sit over a case for five years.

The top court asked the Gujarat Police as to why it did not summon or issue notice to Patel for questioning in the case lodged against him in 2015.

"The FIR was lodged against him (Patel) in 2015. You have to tell us as to what steps have been taken. You have not even issued notice to him for questioning. You have done nothing and for five long years the investigation is still going on," a bench of Justices U U Lalit and Vineet Saran told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who is appearing for the Gujarat Police.

Hearing Patel's plea, the top court sought response from the Gujarat Police by March 6 and said he should not be arrested till then.

Mehta said that notices for questioning were issued but Patel was not found.

"In 2015, over 2-3 lakh people had gathered and Patel had given speeches against the government. Several police stations were burnt and public properties were damaged in the violence which ensued thereafter," he said.

The bench then asked as to how many people were arrested in the case till now.

Mehta said so far only two people were arrested and sought time to file reply to the petition.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Patel, said all sections imposed against his client were bailable except section 332 of the IPC (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty).

"Since 2015, not a single notice was issued by the police in the cases in which I was booked. Allegation is that I made speeches against the government," he said.

Singhvi added that the Gujarat High Court and the trial court had dismissed Patel's petition in this case on the ground that "I had violated bail conditions in other related cases".

"Investigation is still pending in the matter and I was not even named in the FIR lodged in 2015," he added.

The bench then listed the matter for final disposal on March 6.

The Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti under Patel had organised a mega rally in Ahmedabad as part of the stir, demanding quota for the community in government jobs.

An FIR was lodged for "unlawful assembly" as the police claimed they organiser did not have requisite permissions.

The Gujarat High Court had on February 17 rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Patel after considering the government's objection on grounds of his criminal antecedents.

Opposing his plea, the government had told the high court that there were more than 10 criminal cases against Patel, and that he had gone underground fearing arrest.

The police had also contended that the "unlawful" gathering had led to violence, in which over a dozen youths were killed and property was damaged.

In his anticipatory bail plea before the high court, Patel had claimed he was being "victimised by the ruling party of the state" which has slapped "several false, frivolous and concocted cases against him".

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram