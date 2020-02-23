Rules to Prevent Sexual Abuse, Equal Status for Women in Army: Prez Recaps SC Verdicts, Gives it Thumbs Up
Speaking at the International Judicial Conference 2020, the president said the apex court has led 'progressive social transformation' and referred to the over two decades old Vishaka guidelines for preventing sexual harassment of women at workplace.
File photo of President Ram Nath Kovind.
New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday hailed the efforts of the Indian judiciary in pursuing the "cherished goal of gender justice" and said that the Supreme Court has always been "pro-active and progressive".
Speaking at the International Judicial Conference 2020 - 'Judiciary and the Changing World', the president said the apex court has led "progressive social transformation" and referred to the over two decades old Vishaka guidelines for preventing sexual harassment of women at workplace. "In pursuing the cherished goal of gender justice, to mention one example, the Supreme Court of India has always been pro-active and progressive," Kovind said.
"From issuing guidelines on preventing sexual harassment in the workplace two decades ago to providing directives for granting equal status to women in the Army this month, the Supreme Court of India has led progressive social transformation," he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kangana Ranaut Seeks Blessings at Rameshwaram Temple in Tamil Nadu, See Pics
- Jabra Elite 75t Review: These Wireless Earbuds Are Absolutely Brilliant And Worth Every Penny
- Tyson Fury Seen Licking Deontay Wilder's Blood During Fight, Fans are Grossed Out
- Old Video of Lion Playing in the Grass After Being Rescued from Circus is Breaking the Internet
- The One Where They Reunite: The 'FRIENDS' Reunion is Happening, and Fans Cannot Keep Calm