‘SC Has Removed All Hurdles’: Muslim Body Donates Rs 5 Lakh for Construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Guwahati: After the Supreme Court, in its verdict in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi title case on November 9, pronounced that the entire disputed land be handed over to the deity Ram Lalla, an organisation of 21 indigenous Muslim communities of Assam has offered Rs 5 lakh for the construction of the Ram temple.

Janagusthiya Samonnoy Parishad, Assam, a conglomeration of indigenous Muslim bodies, announced a donation of Rs 5 lakh for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

"The Supreme Court has removed the hurdles in the construction of Ram mandir with the historic judgment. We welcome it. The indigenous Muslim communities of Assam have 21 organisations and their coordination forum is Janagosthiya Samannay Parishad, Assam. It will offer Rs 5 lakh to the trust which will be formed for the construction of Ram mandir," said Mominul Awal, chief convenor of the Parishad and chairman of Assam Minorities Development Board.

Jonogusthiya Somonnoy Parishad Assam (JSPA) represents Garia, Maria, Deshi, Jalha, Maimal and Kachari Muslims whose ancestors converted to Islam from different ethnic groups of the state.

"We are happy with the historic judgment and we will donate Rs 5 lakh because we want to be part of this decision that will further strengthen the spirit of unity and harmony in the country," said JSPA leader Syed Muminul Awal, who is also a senior BJP spokesperson.

After the verdict, minority-based political party All India United Democratic Front led by Moulana Badaruddin Ajmal said it honours the judgment and appealed to people in Assam and the country to maintain peace and not to make any inflammatory comments on the social media.

