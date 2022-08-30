SC Hears Record 592 Cases on CJI’s 1st Day; Justice Lalit Promises to Bring Transparency in Listing Urgent Cases

On the first day of new Chief Justice of India (CJI) Uday Umesh Lalit, the Supreme Court heard a record 592 fresh cases spiking anticipation of seeing several high-profile, sensitive cases being resurrected after a few years.

Justice Lalit, addressing some lawyers present in the top court, said he would put in place by Thursday a new and transparent system of listing urgent cases, adding that the focus of the top court under his leadership will be clearing pendency and hearing the maximum possible number of cases every day, a report in Hindustan Times said.

Of the 900-odd cases listed on Monday, 592 cases were being heard for the first time after they were filed at different times in the last one year.

Many of these new matters were public interest litigations (PILs) on issues such as the Rafale deal to Karnataka’s hijab ban row, and awaited preliminary hearings despite repeated requests, the HT report said.

One of the criticisms against former CJI Justice Ramana was on the non-listing of cases and the lack of clarity on how the court registry selected the kind of cases that were listed out of turn.

Speaking at a function organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) to bid farewell to Justice Ramana on Friday, Justice Lalit made his intentions known to work on three key areas during his short tenure including listing of cases and mentioning of urgent matters in the Supreme Court. He said he would strive hard to ensure that at least one Constitution bench of the top court functioned throughout the year.

Justice Lalit said he has always believed that the role of the top court is to lay down law with clarity and the best possible way to do it is to have larger benches as early as possible so that the issues get clarified immediately.

“So, we will strive hard to say that yes, we will always have at least one Constitution bench functioning all throughout the year.” Justice Lalit said one of the areas in which he intends to work is about the listing of cases before the Constitution benches and matters which are specially referred to three-judge benches.

The Constitution benches on Tuesday will be headed by CJI Lalit and justice Indira Banerjee respectively. These five-judge benches will take up cases that include challenges to the validity of Andhra Pradesh’s legislation declaring all members of the Muslim community in the state as part of the “backward classes”, granting of minority status to Sikh students in Punjab, and reservation to the economically weaker section (EWS), among others.

While there was no Constitution bench hearing during the entire 16-month tenure of his predecessor justice Ramana, CJI Lalit has started his stint with hearing of significant cases.

The number of Constitution bench matters that remained pending in the SC as on August 1 was 492, as per the HT report.

Justice Lalit, was on Saturday sworn in as the 49th CJI and will have a short tenure of 74 days and demit office on November 8 on attaining the age of 65 years.

Recently, a bench headed by Justice Lalit had assembled at 9.30 am, an hour earlier than the usual start of working hours of the apex court, to hear matters. “In my view, ideally we should sit at 9 in the morning. I have always said that if our children can go to school at 7 in the morning, then why can’t we come at 9 am,” Justice Lalit had observed.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here