Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

SC Irked Over 'Shoddy Work' of Registry Officials, 'Unruly' Behaviour of Lawyers While Hearing a Plea

The CJI was initially irked with shoddy work of registry officials in listing of urgent cases and he was irritated again while hearing a plea relating to allocation of lawyers chambers in a new building of the supreme court.

PTI

Updated:July 15, 2019, 6:32 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
SC Irked Over 'Shoddy Work' of Registry Officials, 'Unruly' Behaviour of Lawyers While Hearing a Plea
File photo of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi (Image: Twitter)
Loading...

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday expressed unhappiness over "unruly" behaviour of some lawyers and alleged shoddy work of registry officials in listing of urgent cases.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi rapped a registry official over deletion of a matter which was ordered to be listed for an urgent hearing by a bench he is heading.

"What is going on? She (lawyer) had made a mention last week and we had ordered the matter to not be deleted. What do you not understand when orders are passed? What is the staff up to?" the anguished bench, which also comprised Justice Deepak Gupta, asked.

The observation came when the woman lawyer mentioned her matter, alleging that despite specific direction that he case will not be deleted from the list of business, it was struck out from the list by the apex court registry.

The submission of the registry official that he would look into it further angered the CJI.

"We give you time and you come back after two hours with some cooked up story that this happened or that happened," the bench said.

The CJI, before rising for the day, got irked again while hearing a plea relating to allocation of lawyers' chambers in a new building of the supreme court when several advocates started advancing arguments simultaneously.

The CJI termed their behaviour "unruly" and recused himself from hearing the plea.

"Tomorrow somebody will say I should not have heard it. There is no point being good in this bad world," Justice Gogoi said, and ordered listing of the plea before a bench he is not a part of.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram