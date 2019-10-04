SC Issues Notice to CBI Seeking Reply to Chidambaram's Bail Plea in INX Media Corruption Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to CBI, asking it to respond on former finance minister P Chidambaram's plea seeking bail in the INX Media corruption case.

A bench of justices R Banumathi and Hrishikesh Roy asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for CBI, to file its response and posted the matter for hearing on October 15.

Chidambaram, who is lodged in Tihar Jail under judicial custody, has moved the top court, challenging the September 30 verdict of the Delhi High Court which had dismissed his plea seeking bail in the case.

