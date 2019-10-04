SC Issues Notice to CBI Seeking Reply to Chidambaram's Bail Plea in INX Media Corruption Case
Chidambaram, who is lodged in Tihar Jail under judicial custody, has moved the top court, challenging the September 30 verdict of the Delhi High Court which had dismissed his plea seeking bail in the case.
Illustration by Mir Suhail (News 18)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to CBI, asking it to respond on former finance minister P Chidambaram's plea seeking bail in the INX Media corruption case.
A bench of justices R Banumathi and Hrishikesh Roy asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for CBI, to file its response and posted the matter for hearing on October 15.
Chidambaram, who is lodged in Tihar Jail under judicial custody, has moved the top court, challenging the September 30 verdict of the Delhi High Court which had dismissed his plea seeking bail in the case.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- It May be Dangerous to Send GIFs on WhatsApp From Your Android Phone
- I'll Definitely Fulfill My Dream of Buying a Sea-facing House in Bandstand, Says Kartik Aaryan
- GoPro Hero 8 Black And GoPro Max Action Cameras Are All About Versatility
- Bollywood Star Ranveer Singh Spotted Driving Lamborghini Urus SUV Worth Rs 3 Crore: See Pics
- Blaming Anushka Sharma for Virat Kohli's 'Zero' Makes No Sense, Says Sania Mirza