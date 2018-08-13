English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
SC Issues Notice to UP Govt in Hapur Lynching Case, Directs Meerut IGP to Conduct Inquiry
A bench, also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, directed the Superintendent of Police of Hapur district in Uttar Pradesh to consider the request of the sole surviving victim on being granted the protection.
Supreme Court (Network18 Creatives)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Meerut inspector general of police (IGP) to investigate the alleged Hapur lynching case, in which one person was killed and another brutally assaulted by a mob on the pretext they were involved in cow-slaughter, and file a report within two weeks.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra also issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government on the plea filed by Samiuddin, who was allegedly brutally assaulted by the mob in the incident, seeking an independent SIT probe into the incident and transfer of investigation and the subsequent trial outside the state.
A bench, also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, directed the Superintendent of Police of Hapur district in Uttar Pradesh to consider the request of the sole surviving victim on being granted the protection.
"Issue notice. In the meantime, Inspector General of Meerut range shall conduct an inquiry and submit a report in regard to the incident within two weeks," the court ordered. The bench has now posted the matter for further hearing on August 28.
The bench considered the submission of a lawyer representing Samiuddin, 64, that he along with 45-year-old meat trader Qasim Qureishi were brutally assaulted on June 18 by a mob on the pretext that they were involved in cow slaughter and the Hapur police has registered a case of road rage instead of mob lynching. Qureishi died later.
The plea has also sought cancellation of bail granted to the accused, including alleged key offender Yudhishthir Singh Sisodia.
It referred to a minute-long video that had surfaced on social media to highlight the issue that it was a case of mob lynching and not of road rage as registered by the Hapur police.
Also Watch
A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra also issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government on the plea filed by Samiuddin, who was allegedly brutally assaulted by the mob in the incident, seeking an independent SIT probe into the incident and transfer of investigation and the subsequent trial outside the state.
A bench, also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, directed the Superintendent of Police of Hapur district in Uttar Pradesh to consider the request of the sole surviving victim on being granted the protection.
"Issue notice. In the meantime, Inspector General of Meerut range shall conduct an inquiry and submit a report in regard to the incident within two weeks," the court ordered. The bench has now posted the matter for further hearing on August 28.
The bench considered the submission of a lawyer representing Samiuddin, 64, that he along with 45-year-old meat trader Qasim Qureishi were brutally assaulted on June 18 by a mob on the pretext that they were involved in cow slaughter and the Hapur police has registered a case of road rage instead of mob lynching. Qureishi died later.
The plea has also sought cancellation of bail granted to the accused, including alleged key offender Yudhishthir Singh Sisodia.
It referred to a minute-long video that had surfaced on social media to highlight the issue that it was a case of mob lynching and not of road rage as registered by the Hapur police.
Also Watch
-
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee Passes Away
-
Sunday 12 August , 2018
Watch: The Hero of Kerala Floods
-
Saturday 11 August , 2018
Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee Passes Away
Sunday 12 August , 2018 Watch: The Hero of Kerala Floods
Saturday 11 August , 2018 Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
Thursday 09 August , 2018 While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Fortnite Bypassing Play Store Could Cost Google More Than $50 Million This year
- Videos of Suhana Khan Partying With Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor Have Gone Viral, Take a Look
- Hope Floats Amidst The oh so Familiar Chaos as Asian Games Near
- How Actors are Getting Their Fans to Contribute to the Kerala CM's Flood Relief Fund
- 'Insecure Govt Locks People Up': Global Outrage After Photojournalist 'Tortured' in Bangladesh
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...