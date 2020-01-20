English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
SC Issues Notice to UP Govt on PIL Challenging Renaming of Allahabad to Prayagraj
The Centre had on January 1 last year approved renaming of Allahabad as Prayagraj.
Rashtriya Rakshak Samuh activists cover Allahabad Railway Junction board with poster of 'Prayagraj' as Uttar Pradesh government Cabinet approves renaming of the city. (Image: PTI file)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought response of the Uttar Pradesh government on a PIL filed by Allahabad Heritage Society challenging renaming of Allahabad to Prayagraj.
