SC Issues Notice to UP Govt on PIL Challenging Renaming of Allahabad to Prayagraj

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought response of the Uttar Pradesh government on a PIL filed by Allahabad Heritage Society challenging renaming of Allahabad to Prayagraj.

The Centre had on January 1 last year approved renaming of Allahabad as Prayagraj.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.