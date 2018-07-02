English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
SC Issues Notice to Yogi Adityanath Govt After PIL Alleges 58 Deaths in 500 'Fake' Encounters
A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government on the PIL filed by the NGO, People's Union for Civil Liberty (PUCL).
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has sought a response from the Uttar Pradesh government on a plea alleging that several fake encounters have taken place in the state in recent past.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government on the PIL filed by the NGO, People's Union for Civil Liberty (PUCL).
Lawyer Sanjay Parikh, appearing for PUCL, has alleged that as many as 500 encounters have been carried out in Uttar Pradesh recently, in which a total of 58 persons have been killed.
The bench did not accept the plea that the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), which had earlier issued notice to the state government on the issue, be also made a party in the present proceeding.
(With PTI inputs)
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
