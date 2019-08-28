Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

SC Issues Notices to Centre, J&K on Plea for Removal of Restrictions Imposed on Journalists

The bench asked the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir administration to file their responses on the plea within seven days.

PTI

Updated:August 28, 2019, 11:33 AM IST
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought responses from the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir administration on a plea seeking removal of restrictions imposed on journalists after Article 370 was scrapped.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi issued notice on the plea filed by Anuradha Bhasin, Executive Editor of Kashmir Times.

The bench, also comprising Justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer, asked the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir administration to file their responses on Bhasin's plea within seven days.

In the plea, Bhasin has sought directions for restoration of all modes of communication, including mobile Internet and landline services, throughout the state in order to provide an enabling environment for media to practice its profession.

