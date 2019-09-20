Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

SC Issues Notices to Centre, States on Caste Discrimination in Universities After Mothers of Rohit Vemula, Payal Tadvi Move Court

Representing the mothers, senior lawyer Indira Jaising pointed out that despite a set of regulations by the UGC, there has been no implementation.

Utkarsh Anand | CNN-News18

Updated:September 20, 2019, 11:37 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
SC Issues Notices to Centre, States on Caste Discrimination in Universities After Mothers of Rohit Vemula, Payal Tadvi Move Court
File photo of Rohith Vemula and Payal Tadvi.
Loading...

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to examine the issue of deep rooted caste-based discrimination across universities, which apparently led to suicides of Dr Payal Tadvi and Rohith Vermula, among many others.

A bench headed by Justice NV Ramana issued notices to Central government, UGC and NAAC to respond to a petition moved jointly by the mothers of Tadvi and Vermula.

Representing the mothers, senior lawyer Indira Jaising pointed out that despite a set of regulations by the UGC, there has been no implementation.

"There are 288 universities, besides some more deemed universities where no equity commissions have been set up," complained Jaising, referring to a previous judgment by Justice Ramana only wherein the judge had highlighted caste-based discrimination in the universities.

When informed that the directions issued in the previous judgment have not been implemented at all, the senior lawyer said the top court must step in to ensure strict compliance so as to stop such harassment.

The bench agreed to examine the subject of implementation and compliance, and sought responses from the responsible bodies in four weeks.

Suicides of Dr Payal Tadvi, Rohith Vermula:

Dr Payal and Vermula ended their lives, citing caste-based discrimination and harassment as reasons. While Payal left a suicide note, naming three doctors who allegedly harassed her, Vermula committed suicide in 2016 in Hyderabad after he was expelled from the college.

Petition by their mother has complained against inadequate mechanisms set up by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The Plea demands a rigorous and accountable system in place.

Petition also cited a series of cases where Dalit and Adivasi students were pushed to take extreme steps while fighting caste-based discrimination in universities.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram