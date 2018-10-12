English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SC Issues Notices to Kerala Govt Over Swamy's Plea to Abolish Devaswom Board
The notices have been issued to the Board and the Kerala government. The top court will hear the case after six weeks.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to examine the petition moved by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy and TG Mohan Das to abolish Devaswom Board.
The notices have been issued to the Board and the Kerala government. The top court will hear the case after six weeks.
(details awaited)
