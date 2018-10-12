GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
SC Issues Notices to Kerala Govt Over Swamy's Plea to Abolish Devaswom Board

The notices have been issued to the Board and the Kerala government. The top court will hear the case after six weeks.

News18.com

Updated:October 12, 2018, 1:35 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to examine the petition moved by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy and TG Mohan Das to abolish Devaswom Board.

(details awaited)

