SC Judge Justice Joseph to Sing at Kerala Relief Function to Help in Flood Relief

After Supreme Court judges took the lead and contributed to Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund, Justice K.M. Joseph would on Monday sing at a function organized to help the flood-affected people.Chief Justice of India Justice Dipak Misra will be the chief guest at the function, where Justice Joseph would sing two songs -- one each in Malayalee and Hindi.The function has been organized by journalists covering the Supreme Court.It would be for the first time in recent memory when a top court judge would sing at a function, which will also include a performance by playback singer Mohit Chauhan.The function, being held in the auditorium of Indian Society for International Law, will also see Bharatnatyam presentations by Bhadra Sinha and Gowripriya S.Bhadra Sinha is also a journalist covering Supreme Court.Budding classical dancer Keertana Harish, too, will give a dance performance.