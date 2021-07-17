SC 'Keen' to Begin Live Streaming of Court Proceedings, Says CJI NV Ramana

The Supreme Court might soon start live streaming of court proceedings from some of the courtrooms and is working to get a complete consensus on the issue, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said on Saturday.

“We are keen to start live proceedings for at least some of the courts of the Supreme Court. We are working out the logistics and working on the consensus of the full court. With the age of modern technologies, I have been given to understand that we can introduce this feature in a cost effective manner," the CJI said at the official launch of live streaming of court proceedings of Gujarat High Court.

An essential part of Article 19 of the Constitution, live streaming is important in order to ensure public confidence and faith in the judiciary, Bar and Bench quoted Ramana as saying.

The CJI further opined that live streaming will help make the justice delivery system more transparent for the people. “Truth be told, even after 74 years of independence, multiple incorrect notions still prevail in the eyes of the public regarding the justice delivery system. These prevailing notions and misapprehensions ultimately hinder the access to justice as they disincline people to seek redressal. Therefore, it is high time to demystify the justice delivery system," the CJI said.

Observing that formalisation of live streaming will become a tool to help avoid the spread of misinformation, he said, “Currently, the public obtains information about court proceedings through media. In effect, the information from the courts is being filtered by the agents of transmission. In the process, there is sometimes a transmission loss leading to misinterpretation of questions asked and observations made by the Bench, due to the absence of context. Vested interests amplify these misinterpretations in order to embarrass or discredit the judicial system. It is this lack of direct access which leaves space for misconceptions."

Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice MR Shah were also present at the inauguration and addressed the audience.

The proceedings in the Chief Justice court of Gujarat High Court was being streamed on YouTube on an experimental basis since October 26, 2020, in keeping with the judgment of the Supreme Court in Swapnil Tripathi vs Supreme Court of India. The trial was successful for almost eight months, with over 65,000 subscribers and 41 lakh views on the official YouTube channel. The Court decided to extend the experiment to all willing benches and make it official after the experiment went successfully and received positive feedback from all stakeholders.

