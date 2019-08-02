Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

SC Keeps in Abeyance Earlier Order to Transfer Unnao Rape Survivor's Accident Case to Delhi

The Supreme Court bench took note of the submission of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, that the accident took place last Sunday and the investigation was in progress.

PTI

Updated:August 2, 2019, 3:28 PM IST
SC Keeps in Abeyance Earlier Order to Transfer Unnao Rape Survivor's Accident Case to Delhi
Image for representation.
Loading...

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday kept in abeyance its earlier order by which it had transferred, from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh to Delhi, the accident case in which the Unnao rape victim was severely injured.

A bench, comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta, took note of the submission of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, that the accident took place last Sunday and the investigation was in progress.

Mehta said since the probe in the accident was still pending, the case cannot be transferred under the provisions of law and sought indulgence of the bench that its transfer be kept in abeyance till the conclusion of the probe.

The apex court on Thursday had granted seven days to the CBI to conclude the investigation and had ordered transfer of the five cases related to Unnao incident from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi.

In an accident involving victim's car and a truck, the girl and her lawyer were severely injured. Two aunts of the victim had died in the accident.

