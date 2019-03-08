LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
'SC Killed 2 Birds With One Stone': Salman Khurshid on Ayodhya Mediation Ahead of Polls

The apex court said it was not appropriate to pre-judge that the mediation would fail and people would not agree with the decision.

Updated:March 8, 2019, 4:37 PM IST
New Delhi: Welcoming the Supreme Court move to refer the long-pending Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute for mediation just months ahead of the general elections, veteran Congress leader Salman Khurshid said the top court has "killed two birds with one stone".

"As far as the eight weeks' time frame and elections are concerned, I believe the SC has killed two birds with one stone. Because this will make sure that the case will not be part of the election discourse and will be independent of that. And no one can use this issue. It will be done only after elections are done with," said Salman Khurshid.

The BJP has its allies, like, the Shiv Sena, have been urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring in an ordinance for the Ram temple. The PM, on his part, has said that his party will not bring an ordinance on the issue of Ram Mandir while the matter is being heard in the Supreme Court.

On Friday, the bench comprising Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and SA Nazeer, said the panel should file a progress report of the proceedings within four weeks and complete the process within eight weeks.

On CJI's comment that the issue is not just about property but "mind, heart and healing", Khurshid said,"I am delighted that CJI thinks in this manner. Judges are but human. This matter is related to people’s faith."

The top court appointed a panel of mediators — spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, senior advocate Sriram Panchu and former judge of the court FM Kalifullah as panel chairman.

The nomination of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has raised eyebrows with some questioning his alleged bias in favour of the Ram Mandir.

"Some May have found his comments objectionable but I don’t believe he said something negative. The SC must have chosen people carefully. I believe he will do his job responsibly," said Khurshid.

The apex court said it was not appropriate to pre-judge that the mediation would fail and people would not agree with the decision.

Echoing the SC's views, Khurshid said, "People from Hindu or Muslim sides need to stop talking as if their opinion is final. It’s a mediation process which will work keeping in mind the best interest."
