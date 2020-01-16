SC Lifts Suspension on Environmental Clearance Granted for Mopa Airport
The top court had in March last year suspended the EC granted for the greenfield airport and had directed the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) to revisit the decision in light of its impact on the ecology there.
Representative image.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday cleared the path for construction of an international airport at Mopa in Goa by lifting the suspension on environmental clearance (EC) granted to the project spread over 2,131 acres.
The top court had in March last year suspended the EC granted for the greenfield airport and had directed the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) to revisit the decision in light of its impact on the ecology there.
While lifting the suspension on EC, a bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta noted the assurance tendered on behalf of concessionaire GMR Goa International Airport Limited that it would adopt a "zero carbon programme" both in the construction and operational phases of the airport.
"We accept the undertaking of the concessionaire and issue a direction for compliance," the bench said, adding, "The suspension on the EC shall accordingly stand lifted."
The top court appointed the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) to oversee compliance with the directions issued by it in the matter.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sonam Kapoor Shares Her 'Scariest' Uber Experience in London, Says Was Shaken After the Ride
- Is Time Up for MS Dhoni? – Who Said What Since the World Cup Semi-final
- PV Sindhu Crashes Out in 2nd Round of Indonesia Masters as Indian Campaign Ends
- Cricket Fans Mourn the Demise of 'Superfan' Charulata Who Cheered for India in World Cup
- Runners And Fitness Junkies Take Note! The Best Marathon Gear You Must Buy, Right Now