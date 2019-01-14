SC Notice to CBI on Sajjan Kumar's Appeal Against Conviction in 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the CBI on former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar's appeal against his conviction in an 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Ashok Bhushan and S K Kaul also issued notice on Kumar's bail plea.Kumar, 73, surrendered before a trial court in Delhi on December 31, 2018 to serve his sentence in accordance with the high court's December 17 judgement, which sent him to prison for the "remainder of his natural life".The case in which Kumar was convicted and sentenced relates to the killing of five Sikhs in Delhi Cantonment's Raj Nagar Part-I area of southwest Delhi on November 1-2, 1984 and the burning down of a gurudwara.The riots broke out after the assassination of then prime minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984, by her two Sikh bodyguards.