SC Notice to Centre on Plea Seeking Disclosure of Data on Clinical Trials of Vaccines

The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the Centre and others on a petition seeking directions for disclosure of data regarding clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccines within four weeks.

While hearing the plea, a bench of justices L Nageswara Rao and Aniruddha Bose issued notice on the plea and referred to the problem of vaccine hesitancy in the country.

The bench has further asked advocate Prashant Bhushan, who was appearing for the petitioner, as to whether entertaining the petition would not create doubt in the minds of the citizens over vaccines.

While making it clear that neither it is an anti-vaccine petition nor the petitioner is seeking to stop Covid vaccination in the country, Bhushan said transparency on the issue was needed and disclosure of data would rather clear all the doubts.

The bench was hearing a plea seeking directions for disclosure of data on clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccines and also on post vaccination.

The apex court has also asked the Centre to submit the action taken report within two weeks on the recommendations of court-appointed National Task Force (NTF) on allocation of oxygen to states and Union Territories amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The top court said that since the NTF consists of senior doctors and experts from all over the country, it is imperative for the Centre to take steps to ensure that recommendations are duly implemented at the policy level to meet any exigencies in present and foreseeable future.

