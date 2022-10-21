On Hate Speech, SC Notes ‘Rising Climate of Hate’, Says ‘Shocking for Religion Neutral Country’

The Supreme Court on Friday took note of the “rising climate of hate” in the country and directed police to take suo motu action regarding hate speech, irrespective of the speaker’s religion. It issued a notice over pleas alleging hate speech by politicians and said any inaction on the part of police and the authorities will be viewed as contempt.

Making a strong observation against hate speeches, the top court said such statements were shocking for a country that professed to be “religion neutral and a democracy”. It said the state of affairs was such in the 21st century when people must promote scientific temper.

“Statements are certainly very shocking for a country that professes to be a democracy and religion neutral. This is the 21st century. What have we reduced God to? Article 51 says we should have a scientific temper and in the name of religion, this is tragic,” said the SC bench of Justices KM Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy, which was hearing a petition seeking action against political leaders making hate speeches.

The apex court said, “The complaint raised is very serious… related to rising climate of hate in the country that has led to hate speeches. The unity and integrity of the nation is one of the guiding principles enshrined in the Preamble, as well as fraternity ensuring the dignity of the individual,” adding, “the matter needs examination.”

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here