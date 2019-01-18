LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

SC Orders 24x7 Security to Women Who Entered Sabarimala, Refuses to Wade Into Purification Row

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices L N Rao and Dinesh Maheshwari said it was only going into the aspect of security to the two women and would not like to entertain any other prayer.

PTI

Updated:January 18, 2019, 12:50 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
SC Orders 24x7 Security to Women Who Entered Sabarimala, Refuses to Wade Into Purification Row
Kanaka Durga, 39 (L) and Bindu Ammini, 40, the first women to enter Sabarimala temple which traditionally bans the entry of women of menstrual age, pose for a photo after an interview with Reuters at an undisclosed location on the outskirts of Kochi, India. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Supreme Court directed the Kerala police on Friday to provide round-the-clock security to two women who had entered the Sabarimala temple.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices L N Rao and Dinesh Maheshwari said it was only going into the aspect of security to the two women and would not like to entertain any other prayer.

The bench also refused to tag the matter along with the pending petitions in the Sabarimala case.

Earlier this month, the two women -- Kanakadurga and Bindu -- had stepped into the hallowed precincts guarded by the police, more than three months after the apex court's historic judgment lifting the ban on the entry of girls and women between 10 and 50 years of age into the shrine of Lord Ayyappa, its "eternally celibate" deity.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram