SC Orders 24x7 Security to Women Who Entered Sabarimala, Refuses to Wade Into Purification Row
A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices L N Rao and Dinesh Maheshwari said it was only going into the aspect of security to the two women and would not like to entertain any other prayer.
Kanaka Durga, 39 (L) and Bindu Ammini, 40, the first women to enter Sabarimala temple which traditionally bans the entry of women of menstrual age, pose for a photo after an interview with Reuters at an undisclosed location on the outskirts of Kochi, India. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court directed the Kerala police on Friday to provide round-the-clock security to two women who had entered the Sabarimala temple.
The bench also refused to tag the matter along with the pending petitions in the Sabarimala case.
Earlier this month, the two women -- Kanakadurga and Bindu -- had stepped into the hallowed precincts guarded by the police, more than three months after the apex court's historic judgment lifting the ban on the entry of girls and women between 10 and 50 years of age into the shrine of Lord Ayyappa, its "eternally celibate" deity.
