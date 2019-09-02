Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

SIT to Probe Law Student’s Sexual Harassment Charge Against ex-Union Minister Chinmayanand

The apex court also ordered the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh to transfer the woman to a different college where she will continue her LL.M course.

News18.com

Updated:September 2, 2019, 3:43 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
SIT to Probe Law Student’s Sexual Harassment Charge Against ex-Union Minister Chinmayanand
File photo of BJP leader Chinmayanand.
Loading...

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the setting up of a special investigation team to probe the sexual harassment allegations made by a law student against former union minister Chinmayanand.

The court also ordered the Yogi Adityananth government in Uttar Pradesh to transfer the woman to a different college where she will continue her LL.M course. The woman is currently studying in a college run Chinmayanand's ashram in UP’s Shahjahanpur.

She had been missing for six days after uploading a video on social media, alleging that "a senior leader of the sant community" was harassing her. She did not name Chinmayanand, but in a police complaint, her father accused the former Union minister of sexually harassing his daughter and alleged that he was the reason behind her disappearance.

The top court has also directed Shahjahanpur SSP to accord protection to the woman and her family, who will be escorted back to the UP town on Tuesday under Delhi Police cover. It directed the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court to constitute a bench to monitor the investigation.

The Supreme Court took cognisance of the matter on Thursday after a group of lawyers wrote to Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

The woman was traced to Rajasthan on Friday and produced within hours before the Supreme Court. The woman told the judges that she had left Shahjahanpur with her three college mates "in order to protect herself".

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram