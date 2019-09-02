SIT to Probe Law Student’s Sexual Harassment Charge Against ex-Union Minister Chinmayanand

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the setting up of a special investigation team to probe the sexual harassment allegations made by a law student against former union minister Chinmayanand.

The court also ordered the Yogi Adityananth government in Uttar Pradesh to transfer the woman to a different college where she will continue her LL.M course. The woman is currently studying in a college run Chinmayanand's ashram in UP’s Shahjahanpur.

She had been missing for six days after uploading a video on social media, alleging that "a senior leader of the sant community" was harassing her. She did not name Chinmayanand, but in a police complaint, her father accused the former Union minister of sexually harassing his daughter and alleged that he was the reason behind her disappearance.

The top court has also directed Shahjahanpur SSP to accord protection to the woman and her family, who will be escorted back to the UP town on Tuesday under Delhi Police cover. It directed the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court to constitute a bench to monitor the investigation.

The Supreme Court took cognisance of the matter on Thursday after a group of lawyers wrote to Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

The woman was traced to Rajasthan on Friday and produced within hours before the Supreme Court. The woman told the judges that she had left Shahjahanpur with her three college mates "in order to protect herself".

